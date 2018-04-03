केदारनाथ धाम में वायुसेना का MI 17 हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश, पायलट बाल-बाल बचे, हादसे में चार घायल

इस हेलीकॉप्टर में 16 लोग सवार थे. ये हादसा तब हुआ है जब हेलीकॉप्टर लैंड हो रहा था. हादसे के बाद वायुसेना ने जांच के आदेश दे दिए हैं. घटना सुबह करीब आठ बजकर दस मिनट की है.
#UPDATE Four people including the pilot suffered minor injuries after Indian Air Force's MI-17 helicopter caught fire following collision with an iron girder while landing at helipad near Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand. (The helicopter is not of the Army as mentioned earlier) pic.twitter.com/l59bFVV4eP
— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2018
वीडियो देखें-
Web Title: Indian Air Force's MI-17 helicopter caught fire following collision with an iron girder while landing in Kedarnath
