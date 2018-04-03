 Indian Air Force's MI-17 helicopter caught fire following collision with an iron girder while landing in Kedarnath केदारनाथ धाम में वायुसेना का MI 17 हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश, पायलट बाल-बाल बचे, हादसे में दो घायल
केदारनाथ धाम में वायुसेना का MI 17 हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश, पायलट बाल-बाल बचे, हादसे में चार घायल

हादसे के बाद वायुसेना ने जांच के आदेश दे दिए हैं. घटना सुबह करीब आठ बजकर दस मिनट की है.

By: | Updated: 03 Apr 2018 10:23 AM
Indian Air Force's MI-17 helicopter caught fire following collision with an iron girder while landing in Kedarnath

फोटो- ANI

केदारनाथ: केदारनाथ धाम के पुर्ननिर्माण में लगा वायुसेना का एमआई 17 हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश हो गया है. हादसे के बाद दोनों पायलट बाल-बाल बचे है, लेकिन चार लोगों के घायल होने की खबर सामने आ रही है. बताया जा रहा है कि ये हेलीकॉप्टर तार में फंस कर क्रैश हुआ है.

इस हेलीकॉप्टर में 16 लोग सवार थे. ये हादसा तब हुआ है जब हेलीकॉप्टर लैंड हो रहा था. हादसे के बाद वायुसेना ने जांच के आदेश दे दिए हैं. घटना सुबह करीब आठ बजकर दस मिनट की है.



वीडियो देखें-

