एयरफोर्स को सलामः लेह में गर्भवती महिला को वायुसेना के पायलटों ने बचाया

#SavingLives -16Feb18, ‘SiachenPioneers’ AFSLeh, undertook challenging #CASEVAC of a 3 mnths pregnant, 35 year old, StanzinLaton, suffering from Dysphagia, from village Kurgiak beyond Padam. The crew professionally negotiated adverse weather & saved her life. Details on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/Wj281yAyYP