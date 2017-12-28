2017 के इन Tweets ने बना दिया रिकॉर्ड, पढ़ें सबसे चर्चित ट्वीट्स

नई दिल्ली: साल 2017 खत्म होने को है और इस साल सोशल मीडिया का एक अलग ही जलवा रहा है. खासतौर पर अगर में हम माइक्रोब्लॉगिंग साइट ट्विटर की बात करें तो इस साल लोगों ने इस पर अपनी डिपेंडेंसी अन्य सोशल प्लेटफॉर्म्स के मुकाबले ज्यादा बढ़ी है. आज हम आपको कुछ ट्वीट्स के बारे में बताएंगे जिन्हें किसी न किसी वजह से सोशल मीडिया पर खूब लाइक और बहुत रिट्वीट भी किया गया.

जिन ट्वीट्स के बारे में हम आपको बता रहे हैं ये वो ट्वीट्स हैं जो बहुत दिन तक सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड करते रहे. इनमें वे ट्वीट शामिल हैं, इस लिस्ट में विराट और अनुषका की शादी से लेकर पद्मावती विवाद, आधार कार्ड और तैमूर अली खान के बर्थ-डे से लेकर कई अहम इवेंट शामिल हैं. जिनसे आप पहले से ही रुबरु होंगे.. लेकिन आप भी नहीं जानते होंगे कि ये सबसे चर्चित ट्वीट बन गए हैं. आप भी पढ़िए नीचे दिए गए टॉप ट्वीट्स



Ed Sheeran with Farah Khan (2017) pic.twitter.com/VVBC45EYFb

— Sarath Nair (@xterminux) November 22, 2017



*At hospital*



Kareena Kapoor : kaun hai yeh jisne dobara mud ke mujhe nahin dekha



Nurse : cervical spondylosis hai usey, dekh hi nahin sakta woh



— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 3, 2017





No condom ad on TV from 6am to 10pm because kids watch TV at that time

If your kid watches so much TV maybe you needed that condom in the 1st place



— Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) December 12, 2017



Saif Ali Khan showing how star kids go ahead than other talented non-star kids pic.twitter.com/3C0uxguoGy



— P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) July 23, 2017





Will I be able to eat this if I've never tried Beginner Dahi? pic.twitter.com/PeH3jeff5K

— izzy (@abcdefu) March 21, 2017



How we (Indians) describe beautiful places of our country.

"Wahan jao, lagega hi nahi ki India me ho"



— Sash (@sashbv) June 6, 2017



*Anoop Soni gets kidnapped in a car*



Anoop Soni - "Surakshit rahein , satark rahein."

Kidnappers - "Bhai kidnap tu hua h."



— Nikhil Rathaurford™ (@ni_khikhikhi_l) December 7, 2017





When you open a #Kurkure packet and the air inside lifts you Up... pic.twitter.com/mfaUan4pTI

— Amar (@theUnfading) November 21, 2017



Boyfriend: Goodnight.



Girlfriend: Only goodnight? Aren’t you forgetting something?



Boyfriend: Oh. Dear Customer, as per Govt. directive, it's mandatory to link your Aadhaar to all your bank A/cs before 31-Dec'17.



— Anurag Verma (@kitAnurag) November 28, 2017





Friend, vacationing in Prague: "Dude what's up, where are you these days"

Me, sitting at my work desk: pic.twitter.com/gS4tp2rflY



— Akshar (@AksharPathak) September 7, 2017



If Monday morning had a face. pic.twitter.com/JByOMS3Ldy



— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) March 5, 2017





This is the 3rd time I'm removing malai from my chai and it's getting out of hand now. pic.twitter.com/kdeVf151Fj

— ???? (@pranavsapra) May 2, 2017



Deepika Padukone height is 1.74m, but Rani Padmavati height was 1.75 m. Bhansali is destroying history so #WeBoycottPadmavati

— Swami (@mohitraj) November 11, 2017



Sleep Advisory issued by Mumbai Police in Public Interest : Sound Password for Sound Sleep ! #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/HoHl5S1wF8



— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 9, 2017





Where is kuldeep

— krishna (@krisha536) November 16, 2017



Rajinikanth gives birthday bumps to others on his birthday. #HBDSuperStarRajinikanth



— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 12, 2017





No Yoga and Yoga. See the difference. pic.twitter.com/g37xaUU9db

— Bibhu Prasad Routray (@BibhuRoutray) November 14, 2017



Me to my boss during my appraisal pic.twitter.com/mmqF5JJrLZ



— Corporate Dalit (@CorporateDalit) November 14, 2017





Facebook - Mohalle wali aunty version pic.twitter.com/xUe49VVG6R

— SwatKat- The dancing Rajput ???? (@swatic12) October 24, 2017