 2017 के इन Tweets ने बना दिया रिकॉर्ड, पढ़ें सबसे चर्चित ट्वीट्स
  • ABP NEWS
  • भारत
  • 2017 के इन Tweets ने बना दिया रिकॉर्ड, पढ़ें सबसे चर्चित ट्वीट्स
  • ABP NEWS
  • भारत
  • 2017 के इन Tweets ने बना दिया रिकॉर्ड, पढ़ें सबसे चर्चित ट्वीट्स

2017 के इन Tweets ने बना दिया रिकॉर्ड, पढ़ें सबसे चर्चित ट्वीट्स

आज हम आपको कुछ ट्वीट्स के बारे में बताएंगे जिन्हें किसी न किसी वजह से सोशल मीडिया पर खूब लाइक और बहुत रिट्वीट भी किया गया.

By: | Updated: 28 Dec 2017 05:34 PM
Know the Tweets of 2017, which are viral in Twitter-

नई दिल्ली: साल 2017 खत्म होने को है और इस साल सोशल मीडिया का एक अलग ही जलवा रहा है. खासतौर पर अगर में हम माइक्रोब्लॉगिंग साइट ट्विटर की बात करें तो इस साल लोगों ने इस पर अपनी डिपेंडेंसी अन्य सोशल प्लेटफॉर्म्स के मुकाबले ज्यादा बढ़ी है. आज हम आपको कुछ ट्वीट्स के बारे में बताएंगे जिन्हें किसी न किसी वजह से सोशल मीडिया पर  खूब लाइक और बहुत रिट्वीट भी किया गया.


जिन ट्वीट्स के बारे में हम आपको बता रहे हैं ये वो ट्वीट्स हैं जो बहुत दिन तक सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड करते रहे. इनमें वे ट्वीट शामिल हैं, इस लिस्ट में विराट और अनुषका की शादी से लेकर पद्मावती विवाद, आधार कार्ड और तैमूर अली खान के बर्थ-डे से लेकर कई अहम इवेंट शामिल हैं. जिनसे आप पहले से ही रुबरु होंगे.. लेकिन आप भी नहीं जानते होंगे कि ये सबसे चर्चित ट्वीट बन गए हैं. आप भी पढ़िए नीचे दिए गए टॉप ट्वीट्स


 



 





 



 





 



 





 



 





 



 





 



 





 



 





 



 





 



 





 



 





 



 





 

फटाफट ख़बरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक, ट्विटर, गूगल प्लस पर और डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App
Web Title: Know the Tweets of 2017, which are viral in Twitter-
Read all latest India News headlines in Hindi. Also don’t miss today’s Hindi News.

First Published:
View Comments
Next Story लोकसभा से बिना संशोधन के पास हुआ ट्रिपल तलाक बिल, अब राज्यसभा में सरकार की असली परीक्षा
LIVE TV वीडियो फ़ोटो

ताज़ा वीडियो

In Graphics: तीन तलाक: शायरा बानो सहित इन महिलाओं की जिंदगी एक पल में बर्बाद हो गई!

In Graphics: तीन तलाक: शायरा बानो सहित इन महिलाओं की जिंदगी एक पल में बर्बाद हो गई!

In Graphics: Bigg Boss हुए इमोशनल, बदल दिया अपना ये फैसला !

In Graphics: Bigg Boss हुए इमोशनल, बदल दिया अपना ये फैसला !

देखिए, तीन तलाक की 25 कहानियां

देखिए, तीन तलाक की 25 कहानियां

In Graphics: राष्ट्रपति के भाषण के बीच बांटा जा रहा था खाना, नाखुश होकर उन्होंने रोक दिया अपना भाषण

In Graphics: राष्ट्रपति के भाषण के बीच बांटा जा रहा था खाना, नाखुश होकर उन्होंने रोक दिया अपना भाषण

सच्ची घटना: देखिए, अलग-अलग शहरों के शैतान बाबाओं की मंडली !

सच्ची घटना: देखिए, अलग-अलग शहरों के शैतान बाबाओं की मंडली !

View More »