 बड़े 'साइबर हमले' की आशंका, नहीं खुल रही हैं कई मंत्रालयों की वेबाइट्स
बड़े 'साइबर हमले' की आशंका, नहीं खुल रही हैं कई मंत्रालयों की वेबाइट्स

वेबसाइट होने के बाद हरकत में सरकार कंप्यूटर इमरजेंसी रिस्पॉन्स टीम को एक्टिव कर दिया गया. इसके साथ ही अन्य तकनीकी सुरक्षा एजेंसियां भी जांच कर रही हैं.

By: | Updated: 06 Apr 2018 06:42 PM
Ministry of Defence website hacked, Chinese characters appearing on the home page

नई दिल्ली: डिजिटल इंडिया का दावा करने वाली प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार को आज बड़ा झटका लगा है. कई मंत्रालयों और सरकारी विभागों की वेबसाइट नहीं खुल रही हैं. इनमें गृह मंत्रालय, कानून मंत्रालय, इलेक्शन कमीशन, युवा कार्यक्रम और खेल मंत्रालय, जलसंघाघन मंत्रालय की वेबसाइट शामिल हैं.  सबसे पहले रक्षा मंत्रालय की वेबसाइट हैक होने की खबर आई थी. हालांकि अभी दूसरी बेवसाइट्स के हैक होने को लेकर कोई खबर नहीं आई है लेकिन यह किसी बड़े 'साइबर हमले' जैसा प्रतीत हो रहा है.


रक्षा मंत्रालय की वेबसाइट हैक, लिखा नजर आया चीनी अक्षर
रक्षा मंत्रालय की वेबसाइट हैक कर ली गई और उस पर चीनी भाषा का एक अक्षर नजर आने लगा. वेबसाइट होने के बाद हरकत में सरकार कंप्यूटर इमरजेंसी रिस्पॉन्स टीम को एक्टिव कर दिया गया. इसके साथ ही अन्य तकनीकी सुरक्षा एजेंसियां भी जांच कर रही हैं.






रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमन ने कहा, ''रक्षा मंत्रालय की वेबसाइट हैक होते ही तुरंत एक्शन लिया गया. वेबसाइट जल्द दोबारा शुरू होगी. कहने की जरूरत नहीं है, भविष्य में इस तरह संभावना को रोकने के लिए हर संभव कदम उठाए जाएंगे.''






रक्षा मंत्रालय के एक अधिकारी के मुताबिक हैक होने के बाद वेबसाइट पर चीनी भाषा का अक्षर नजर आया है. इससे संकेत मिलता है चीनी हैकर इस वेबसाइट को बिगाड़ने में शामिल हो सकते हैं.



 



मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता ने कहा, ‘‘मामले पर हमारी पैनी नजर है. राष्ट्रीय सूचना केंद्र उसे बहाल करने का प्रयास कर रहा है. यह केंद्र वेबसाइट का रख रखाव करता है.’’

