बड़े 'साइबर हमले' की आशंका, नहीं खुल रही हैं कई मंत्रालयों की वेबाइट्स

रक्षा मंत्रालय की वेबसाइट हैक कर ली गई और उस पर चीनी भाषा का एक अक्षर नजर आने लगा. वेबसाइट होने के बाद हरकत में सरकार कंप्यूटर इमरजेंसी रिस्पॉन्स टीम को एक्टिव कर दिया गया. इसके साथ ही अन्य तकनीकी सुरक्षा एजेंसियां भी जांच कर रही हैं.
Ministry of Defence website hacked, Chinese characters appearing on the website home page. pic.twitter.com/VBzWXLC8EM
— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2018
Action is initiated after the hacking of MoD website. The website shall be restored shortly. Needless to say, every possible step required to prevent any such eventuality in the future will be taken, tweets Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/Gy51X9pPA9
— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2018
