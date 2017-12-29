 कमला मिल मुंबई: आग में 14 की मौत से बाद सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने जताया दुख | reactions on Kamla Mills Fire in Mumbai KamalaMills Lower Parel
  मुंबई हादसा: आग में 14 की मौत से बाद सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने जताया दुख
मुंबई हादसा: आग में 14 की मौत से बाद सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने जताया दुख

हादसे को लेकर देश भर से शोक संवेदनाएं प्रकट की जा रही हैं. कुछ लोग सुरक्षा इंतजामों पर भी सवाल उठा रहे हैं.

मुंबई: देश की आर्थिक राजधानी मुंबई के पॉश इलाके लोअर परेल के कमला मिल्स कंपाउंड में लगी भीषण आग से कम से कम 14 लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई है. इस हादसे में करीब 12 लोग जख्मी हैं, जिन्हें करीब के अस्पतालों में भर्ती किया गया है. घायलों में कई की हालत नाजुक बताई जा रही है. मरने वालों में 12 महिलाएं और दो पुरुष शामिल हैं.

हादसे को लेकर देश भर से शोक संवेदनाएं प्रकट की जा रही हैं. कुछ लोग सुरक्षा इंतजामों पर भी सवाल उठा रहे हैं.

























