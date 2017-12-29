मुंबई हादसा: आग में 14 की मौत से बाद सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने जताया दुख

हादसे को लेकर देश भर से शोक संवेदनाएं प्रकट की जा रही हैं. कुछ लोग सुरक्षा इंतजामों पर भी सवाल उठा रहे हैं.
BMC Commissioner has visited #KamlaMills in the midnight itself and has taken stock of the situation.
Asked him to take strong action against erring officials immediately.
— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 29, 2017
Our deepest condolences go out to the families who lost their loved ones in the tragic fire incident at #KamalaMills. We wish a speedy and complete recovery to those injured. Congress workers in the area are urged to put their best foot forward to support the rescue operation. pic.twitter.com/KsyIiQ4cwp
— Maharashtra Congress (@INCMaharashtra) December 29, 2017
My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in the #KamlaMills fire. Hoping for rapid recovery of the injured.
— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 29, 2017
#KamalaMills fire incident is shocking. Our deepest condolences with the families of those who lost their lives. #RIP pic.twitter.com/mwodE2JyCp
— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 29, 2017
There r more than 50 restaurants running in a small #kamlamills complex. No one has proper fire audit. The pub in question where these innocents died just had one narrow exit. Flagrant violation of rules. Can #BMC hold Its officials accountable for this accident ? https://t.co/tDdEmheAUh
— Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) December 29, 2017
Sad to hear about the tragic #KamalaMills fire in #Mumbai. Pray for all those who lost their lives. My thoughts are with their families and the injured.
— Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) December 29, 2017
One of Mumbai’s favourite place to hangout and city’s office hub #KamalaMills .
This is beyond tragic, just so saddened.
My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones&wishing speedy recovery to those injured. https://t.co/bPIhcCtpPn
— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) December 29, 2017
Deeply saddened by the news of big fire at #KamalaMills in Mumbai! Praying for the recovery of injured! Sharing the grief of the near and dear ones of those who died! https://t.co/aksOnl2aTA
— Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (@vinay1011) December 29, 2017
#Mumbai के #KamalaMills परिसर में भीषण आग लगने की ख़बर बेहद दु:खद है...
ईश्वर मृतकों के परिजनों को इस दुःखद क्षण में सांत्वना एवं बल प्रदान करें।
और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ।
— Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) December 29, 2017
