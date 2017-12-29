मुंबई हादसा: आग में 14 की मौत से बाद सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने जताया दुख



BMC Commissioner has visited #KamlaMills in the midnight itself and has taken stock of the situation.

Asked him to take strong action against erring officials immediately.

— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 29, 2017



Our deepest condolences go out to the families who lost their loved ones in the tragic fire incident at #KamalaMills. We wish a speedy and complete recovery to those injured. Congress workers in the area are urged to put their best foot forward to support the rescue operation. pic.twitter.com/KsyIiQ4cwp



— Maharashtra Congress (@INCMaharashtra) December 29, 2017





My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in the #KamlaMills fire. Hoping for rapid recovery of the injured.

— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 29, 2017



#KamalaMills fire incident is shocking. Our deepest condolences with the families of those who lost their lives. #RIP pic.twitter.com/mwodE2JyCp



— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 29, 2017





There r more than 50 restaurants running in a small #kamlamills complex. No one has proper fire audit. The pub in question where these innocents died just had one narrow exit. Flagrant violation of rules. Can #BMC hold Its officials accountable for this accident ? https://t.co/tDdEmheAUh

— Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) December 29, 2017



Sad to hear about the tragic #KamalaMills fire in #Mumbai. Pray for all those who lost their lives. My thoughts are with their families and the injured.



— Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) December 29, 2017





One of Mumbai’s favourite place to hangout and city’s office hub #KamalaMills .

This is beyond tragic, just so saddened.

My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones&wishing speedy recovery to those injured. https://t.co/bPIhcCtpPn

— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) December 29, 2017



Deeply saddened by the news of big fire at #KamalaMills in Mumbai! Praying for the recovery of injured! Sharing the grief of the near and dear ones of those who died! https://t.co/aksOnl2aTA



— Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (@vinay1011) December 29, 2017

