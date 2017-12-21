Excited to have partnered with @MassMutual to Adopt a Runner this month, a lot of these runners come from all over the world, often alone, and could use a friendly face and some local support leading up to race day. Check out the link in my bio to sign up to adopt and cheer for a runner too! #sponsored #LiveMutual

A post shared by S A M H O R I N E (@samhorine) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:35am PDT