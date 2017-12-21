 Most Instagrammed cities and locations of 2017|Yearender 2017: इस साल इंस्टा पर इन जगहों को सबसे ज्यादा टैग किया लोगों ने
  • ABP NEWS
  • लाइफस्टाइल
  • Yearender 2017: इस साल इंस्टा पर इन जगहों को सबसे ज्यादा टैग किया लोगों ने
  • ABP NEWS
  • लाइफस्टाइल
  • Yearender 2017: इस साल इंस्टा पर इन जगहों को सबसे ज्यादा टैग किया लोगों ने

Yearender 2017: इस साल इंस्टा पर इन जगहों को सबसे ज्यादा टैग किया लोगों ने

सालभर में कुछ ऐसी जगहें हैं जहां लोग या तो खूब घूमने गए या वहां बहुत इवेंट्स हुए या अन्य कारणों से लोगों ने इन जगहों को टैग किया.

By: | Updated: 22 Dec 2017 08:27 AM
Most Instagrammed cities and locations of 2017
नई दिल्लीः हर साल की तरह इस साल भी दुनियाभर में लोग ने खूब छुट्टियों को एन्जॉय किया. आज 2017 के लेखा-जोखा में हम आपको बता रहे हैं ऐसी जगहों के बारे में जिसे इंस्टाग्राम पर लोगों ने सबसे ज्यादा टैग किया. माशाबल की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, सालभर में कुछ ऐसी जगहें हैं जहां लोग या तो खूब घूमने गए या वहां बहुत इवेंट्स हुए या अन्य  कारणों से लोगों ने इन जगहों को टैग किया.

इनमें सबसे पहली जगह है न्यूयॉर्क-






दूसरे नंबर पर है मॉस्को रशिया







Множество совершенно разных продавцов с огромным количеством вещей: от самых странных, до модных и качественных, здесь можно найти и птичью клетку и дизайнерское платье, и никогда не знаешь, что встретишь у следующего прилавка. Можно торговаться, рассматривать всё и прицениваться, можно слушать великолепные истории вещей, и проникнуться атмосферой уюта и окунуться в круговорот вещей. ￼Гаражная распродажа Тыковка - уникальная возможность купить брендовые вещи по низкой цене! ????Танковый проезд д. 4 стр. 32 Заезд с улицы Волочаевская д. 5 ⏰21го октября, с 12:00 до 17:00 ????￼Вход для покупателей - СВОБОДНЫЙ! Регистрация: https:// svalka-events.timepad.ru/event/ 592181/ ????Отмечайте друзей через @ чтоб они тоже были в курсе! Автор фото: @alexandermir

A post shared by Москва - Лучшее (@moscowmap) on




लंदन, यूनाइटेड किंगडम






साओ पाउलो, ब्राजील








पेरिस, फ्रांस





Summer vibes


A post shared by VuTheara Kham (@vutheara) on






सालभर में कुछ ऐसी जगहें हैं जहां लोग खूब घूमे, इनमें सबसे पहली है- डिज़्नीलैंड पार्क (एनाहीम), यूएसए








दूसरे नंबर पर है न्यूयॉर्क में टाइम्स स्क्वायर, यूएसए






न्यूयॉर्क में संट्रेल पार्क, यूएसए








एफिल टॉवर, पेरिस, फ्रांस






टोक्यो डिज्नी रिज़ॉर्ट, टोक्यो, जापान







Enjoying this place maybe a bit too much ???? #Disneyland #Tokyo

A post shared by Dan Chandler (@djc4l) on


फटाफट ख़बरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक, ट्विटर, गूगल प्लस पर और डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App
Web Title: Most Instagrammed cities and locations of 2017
Read all latest Lifestyle News headlines in Hindi. Also don’t miss today’s Hindi News.

First Published:
View Comments
Next Story घर खरीदते समय दफ्तर से दूरी भी देखते हैं दिल्ली वाले
LIVE TV वीडियो फ़ोटो

ताज़ा वीडियो

In Graphics: ये हैं साल 2017 के सबसे Hot वेजीटेरियन सेलेब्स, Peta ने जारी किए नाम

In Graphics: ये हैं साल 2017 के सबसे Hot वेजीटेरियन सेलेब्स, Peta ने जारी किए नाम

In Graphics: T20I में भारत के लिए तीन बार 4 विकेट लेने वाले पहले गेंदबाज़ बने चहल

In Graphics: T20I में भारत के लिए तीन बार 4 विकेट लेने वाले पहले गेंदबाज़ बने चहल

In Graphics: Yearender 2017 इस साल अचानक शादी कर टीवी की इन हसीनाओं ने जब सबको चौंकाया

In Graphics: Yearender 2017 इस साल अचानक शादी कर टीवी की इन हसीनाओं ने जब सबको चौंकाया

चारे की चक्की में पिस गए लालू, देवघर कोसागार केस में लालू दोषी

चारे की चक्की में पिस गए लालू, देवघर कोसागार केस में लालू दोषी

पाकिस्तान ने तोड़ा सीजफायर, एक मेजर समेत 4 जवान शहीद

पाकिस्तान ने तोड़ा सीजफायर, एक मेजर समेत 4 जवान शहीद

View More »