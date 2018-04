WATCH: हवा में उड़कर दिनेश कार्तिक ने की धोनी जैसी स्टम्पिंग

@dk00019 Dinesh karthik Fbb Stylish player of the day as he departs(run out) the dangerous man Rahane @ajinkyarahane what a run out Tag your friends to watch the tremendous run out don't try to report it i have posted this video by my own #kolkatanightrider #kkr #srk #ipl2018 #dineshkarthik #nitishrana❤️❤️ #shahrukhkhan #rajasthanroyals #indianpremierleague #jioipl #vivoipl #shilpashetty @dk00019 @ajinkyarahane @theshilpashetty #uthappa #robin #kingkhan #korbolorbojeetbo

A post shared by Kc Sportz (@kcsportz) on Apr 18, 2018 at 8:55pm PDT