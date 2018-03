भाई की कैंसर से मौत के बाद सदमे में बंदगी कालरा, ले लिया ये फैसला

My heart breaks and aches ????since the day I have heard this news , I have lost my 18 year old cousin brother to cancer two days back ???? A week ago he was detected with 4th stage lung cancer and not even a week he could survive although he was perfectly fine always but we coudn’t save him . I am still in shock and I think will always stay in shock , life has become so unpredictable and fragile that anywhere anytime anything can happen . These losses can never be fulfilled no matter what we get in life . We never realise how less time we spend with our people until they are gone and this incident in my life is a lesson for me , starting today I am going to spend as much time I can spend with my dear ones in life & I would request everyone the same ☹️ you never know what’s gonna happen tomorrow !! May god he rest in peace ???? PARTH KAPOOR !! ????

