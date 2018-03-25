 Bishal Sharma wins the trophy Super Dancer Chapter 2
  असम के विशाल शर्मा ने जीता 'सुपर डांसर चैप्टर 2' का खिताब, कहा- सपना सच हो गया
  • असम के विशाल शर्मा ने जीता 'सुपर डांसर चैप्टर 2' का खिताब, कहा- सपना सच हो गया

असम के विशाल शर्मा ने जीता 'सुपर डांसर चैप्टर 2' का खिताब, कहा- सपना सच हो गया

असम के जोरहाट के 12 वर्षीय विशाल शर्मा ने रियलिटी शो 'सुपर डांसर चैप्टर 2' का खिताब अपने नाम कर लिया है.

Updated: 25 Mar 2018 05:13 PM
Bishal Sharma wins the trophy Super Dancer Chapter 2
नई दिल्ली: असम के जोरहाट के 12 वर्षीय विशाल शर्मा ने रियलिटी शो 'सुपर डांसर चैप्टर 2' का खिताब अपने नाम कर लिया है. विशाल ने एक बयान में कहा, "मैं सुपर डांसर चैप्टर 2 के 'डांस का कल' खिताब जीतने से वास्तव में खुश और रोमांचित हूं. यह वास्तव में मेरे लिए एक सपने के सच होने जैसा है और मैं जज, नृत्य निर्देशकों और सोनी एंटरटेनमेंट टेलीविजन का मुझ पर विश्वास करने के लिए आभारी हूं. उनके मार्गदर्शन और सहायता के जरिए मैं यह खिताब जीतने में सक्षम और अपने माता-पिता को गौरवान्वित करने में सक्षम हुआ हूं."

विशाल को 1.2 करोड़ लोगों के वोट मिले थे. उन्होंने 15 लाख की विजेता राशि, सराहना प्रमाणपत्र और पीसी ज्वेलर्स से उपहार मिले.







