असम के विशाल शर्मा ने जीता 'सुपर डांसर चैप्टर 2' का खिताब, कहा- सपना सच हो गया

विशाल को 1.2 करोड़ लोगों के वोट मिले थे. उन्होंने 15 लाख की विजेता राशि, सराहना प्रमाणपत्र और पीसी ज्वेलर्स से उपहार मिले.
???? #smile #smiling #toptags #smiles #beautifulsmile #smiley #smilee #pretty #happy #instagood #instasmile #smilesmilesmile #smilez #smilemore #smilealways #like #smileeveryday #allsmiles #igers #fun #followme #instalove #smilefordays #igdaily #keepsmiling #follow #thatsmile #prettysmile #superdancer dancer
फटाफट ख़बरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक, ट्विटर, गूगल प्लस पर और डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App
Web Title: Bishal Sharma wins the trophy Super Dancer Chapter 2
Read all latest Television News headlines in Hindi. Also don’t miss today’s Hindi News.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -