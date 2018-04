जल्द कलर्स पर शुरू होगा एंटरटेन्मेंट की रात @9 का दूसरा सीजन

I am a huge fan of Sanjay Dutt and it was a fanboy moment for me to be able to be on the same stage with him. He was such a sport and it was fun being his circuit on the show, #entertainmentkiraat #limitededition starts from 21st April Sat - Sun @9 pm #colorstv #sanjaydutt #fanboy #movement #sanjubaba #circuit #mubeen @colorstv @optimystixmedia @nikuld @saumyas_world_ @raginikhanna @nehhapendse @divyanshdwivediofficial @balrajsyal

A post shared by Mubeen Saudagar (@mubeensaudagar) on Apr 14, 2018 at 6:01am PDT