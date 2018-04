शॉर्ट फिल्म से कमबैक कर रही हैं हिना खान, दिखेगा देसी अवतार, यहां है First Look

Honoured with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Excellence Award for Best Entertainer - Television ✨ Styled by @hemlataa9 Assisted by @richayadav0906 @analliguta Saree by @satyapaulindia Blouse by @ashishandshefaliofficial Jewellery @azotiique Footwear by @nidhibhandari_official

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Apr 21, 2018 at 10:17am PDT