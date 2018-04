रश्मि देसाई 'दिल से दिल तक' से हुई बाहर, सेट पर पहुंच कर पता चला ये है आखिरी दिन

To all the beauties, Be bold enough to use your voice, brave enough to listen to your heart and strong enough to live the life you've always imagined.. And remember age, weight, height and all these things are just numbers, you are beautiful inside-out and that's your #POWER.. #happyinternationalwomensday 😘🤗❤

A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai) on Mar 8, 2018 at 1:37am PST