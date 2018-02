टीवी एक्टर विवेक दहिया ने समाज में बदलाव के लिए की ये बड़ी पहल

This is a common sight and one which I have witnessed so many times. Always found myself wondering why our roads refuse to pave an empty path for saving lives! When will we make way? When will we realize that our rush can not be greater than that of saving a life! That for that ambulance, every second is crucial! I am sharing my perspective and I welcome yours.... #MakeWayForLife

